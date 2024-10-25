Souness convinced trouble around corner for Liverpool boss Slot

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has some doubts about their present setup.

The veteran Scotsman stated that new boss Arne Slot has yet to fully win him over.

Souness is known for being critical of teams and managers and having extremely high standards.

Speaking on Three Up Front with William Hill, Souness said: “When Arne Slot first took over, I couldn’t see any difference in the way Liverpool were playing. Now I think they seem to drop off a bit more and they might be a bit more patient in the build-up. But have they convinced me yet? No.

“I look at Arsenal and Manchester City and think, right now, they’re both still ahead of Liverpool. Slot has made a fantastic start and I think his management will be enjoyed by the players. But we must remember that they’re winning games at the moment.

“His problems will start when they start to lose a few games and I guarantee that, sooner rather than later, you will see a very different Arne Slot.”