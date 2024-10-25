Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: C'mon! Onana won Man Utd their point

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Manchester United shot stopper Andre Onana.

The Portuguese manager was very complimentary towards the Cameroonian international.

Mourinho admitted that Onana had denied his team three points in the 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday.

He stated on Onana being man of the match: "Come on! He saved the result! My goalkeeper didn't make a save, he made two impossible saves in 10 seconds. I think he is the most decisive player in the result. Of course, he didn't make 20 saves, but he made two saves... incredible."

And on Noussair Mazraoui playing as a no.10 instead of a full-back, he added: "He can (play there). The coach (Erik ten Hag) knows him well, the coach coached him at Ajax in that position. 

“I understood what he was trying. (Joshua) Zirkzee is a striker I know very well from my Italian times, he is a striker that drops back all the time, attracting defenders or not, then the wingers attack the space. Mazraoui is a guy who can run, a guy that can attack the spaces. I know.”

