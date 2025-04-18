Tindall talks Wham! hoodie, Emery handshake ahead of Newcastle trip to Aston Villa

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall insists he's not seeking controversy ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tindall clashed with Villa boss Unai Emery and his staff in the match at St James' Park earlier this season, with the Newcastle coach's 'Wham!' hoodie infamously at the centre of the bust-up.

He said this morning: "I'll always offer my hand for the opposition manager. In this game all you want to do is win. I'm very passionate, it's the only thing that crosses your mind during battle. It's frustrating at times. I'll certainly hold my hand out to him.

"There was a lot of talk about that before the game but it was pre-planned before the game! A fan asked me before the game to wear it and I said I would if we won."

The team picks itself

Tindall admits they go to Villa in top shape after victories over Manchester United and Crystal Palace this week. The Toon coach says team selection is more about who to leave out, rather then changing his XI.

He continued: "When you're wining games, it becomes difficult to change the team unless players aren't performing. People can't say that because they're delivering excellent performances. In some ways, the team does pick itself.

"But we have a great squad and everyone has played their part this season. Sometimes it's easy to get frustrated when you'e not playing but you have to put yourself in the shoes of the players in front of you. They support each other and we need that for the remaining games."

Newcastle sit third on the table, five points ahead of Villa with both teams still vying for a place in the final Champions League qualifying places.

Tindall said, "Every time we've been to Villa Park the atmosphere has been very, very good. There's similarities to St James' Park. We have to deal with the crowd, just as teams do at St James'. But we're in a good moment and delivering good performances. Now we need to be consistent."

If Murphy was Brazilian...

Indeed, among those Toon players in a "good moment" is Jacob Murphy after his brace in victory over Palace on Wednesday night.

His coach said: "Jacob is behind (Mohamed) Salah in the assists this season. That says it all. What a season he is having.

"Full credit to Jacob. He's been here a long time and if we'd signed him from Spain, Brazil or anywhere else in the world - he'd be receiving more plaudits than he is.

"His performances don't surprise us. He works so hard on a. day to day basis. As you can see. We can rely on him."

Meanwhile, Tindall was also asked about his relationship with the Toon support. For many, Tindall is a cult hero given his passion shown on the touchline.

But he insists: "I don't read too much of it. You hear the odd bit and friends will send me the odd thing or two on social media but it's testament to everyone. Everyone needs to step up and they have done that.

"The love has always been there for me, the manager and the team. That's important - everyone is behind the team.

"I'm just doing the best that I can. I don't take any notice of what people say. All I'm here to do is the best job for this football club."

No Howe news?

Tindall will remain in charge on Sunday as manager Eddie Howe continues to recover from a bout of pneumonia. Asked for an update, Tindall says the situation remains steady.

He said: "There's no fresh update since Wednesday's game. He's recovering at the minute and as soon as there's any more updates the fans and media will be the first to know."

Tindall has a 100 per cent record since taking over, but was eager to deflect praise to fellow staff members before signing off.

He concluded: "We're a close knit group. We know what's expected of each other day in, day out, and they're all fantastic staff. Their roles have remained the same.

"They've obviously had to take a bit of added responsibility as well, but you know it's not just the coaching staff. It's all the other support staff as well.

"I spoke earlier about the sport science department and the medical department - everybody plays their part to be able to make sure the players are in the best possible condition they can be in to go out and deliver the level of performances that we want them to deliver. So it's not about myself or the coaching staff, I think it's a real team effort from everybody."