Big Prem trio watching Eyuspor goalkeeper Ozer

Eyupspor goalkeeper Berke Ozer is attracting major Premier League interest.

Fanatik says Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all watching Ozer. The latter is said to be the club showing the most serious interest at the moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eyupspor rate their 24 year-old goalkeeper at €12m.

And Ozer is expected to be sold this summer.

This season, the goalkeeper has played 28 games in the Turkish top-flight, keeping ten clean sheets.