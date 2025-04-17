Newcastle goalscorer Murphy: This ex-teammate has helped my game

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy was delighted with his performance after their 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Murphy hit a screamer and delivered an outstanding display on Wednesday night.

On his goal, the attacker said: "Well, thank you very much for that because I did mean it, yeah. When the juices are flowing as I say, you just got to hit it.

"I think because the defender's come out, it was going to be hard to get it through him so yeah, lovely."

Murphy was also keen to credit former teammate Matt Ritchie for his improvement this season.

"I would say, probably by crossing, the biggest help was my former teammate Matt Ritchie," the winger revealed.

"He always never put too much on the cross and he kind of taught me, just about having a better feel on the cross and ever since I developed that, my crossing has been pretty decent.

"The cross doesn't work unless you've got good occupation in the box and I'm fortunate that we've got great strikers who are always in the box, the opposite wingers always getting in as well, so is Joelinton in that left number eight role so there's always plenty of people to hit in there which does make the job a little bit easier.

"I pride myself in my crossing, I love crossing and I love to be able to provide for my teammates because if they score, then it's two people leaving happy."