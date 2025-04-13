Murphy equals Robert’s 23-year-old Newcastle milestone

Jacob Murphy has become the first Newcastle United player in 23 years to contribute 10 assists in open play in a Premier League season.

The Englishman set up Harvey Barnes for the Magpies’ second goal in the 49th minute as they dominated Manchester United 4-1 at St. James' Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frenchman Laurent Robert was the last Newcastle player to achieve this feat, registering 10 assists in open play during the 2001-02 campaign.

After an impressive performance in the five-goal thriller, Murphy was substituted in the 78th minute, with Anthony Gordon replacing him.