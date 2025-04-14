Tindall: Newcastle won for Eddie; he just congratulated us

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall says Eddie Howe was delighted with their win against Manchester United.

Newcastle won 4-1, with Howe missing the game after being admitted to hospital on Friday having fallen ill.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tindall said afterwards: "Me and Eddie have worked together for 17 years and in that time he's never missed more than a day or two, so he must have found it hard to be missing this week.

"All those years people have criticised me for being up at the front with Eddie... maybe that helped today!

"We went out and delivered a performance he would be proud of. Hopefully he is back very soon.

"Amongst our pressing was some fantastic football and some good goals."

Tindall added that Howe, 47, had watched the game from his hospital bed.

"I've just seen a message from him congratulating us," he continued. "He was able to watch the game, and I'm sure it lifted his spirits.

"He trusted the decision we'd make, we've been working together for a long time.

"He was able to communicate earlier on in the week, then put his trust in everyone to put in a performance he'd be proud of, and the boys delivered."