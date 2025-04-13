Amorim offers no excuses for latest Man United meltdown

Ruben Amorim admitted that Manchester United's embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday was the latest in a series of mistake-ridden performances.

The Red Devils suffered another heavy defeat as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes scored either side of Harvey Barnes' brace, with the Magpies putting on a dominant display at St James' Park.

"Many mistakes. They were stronger in the second balls, they were a better team, but we did a lot of mistakes which makes it harder to win a game," said Amorim.

"It is a little bit of everything, it is hard to point one thing that goes wrong in these moments.

"It is really hard to win against these top teams when you make mistakes which help the opponent to score. But let's focus on Thursday, which is really important for us."