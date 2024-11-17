Timber urges calm amongst Arsenal fans: We can still catch Liverpool

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber insists they can still rescue their title challenge.

Timber accepts they've stumbled in recent weeks, but says Arsenal can still rediscover their consistency.

He said from the Holland camp: "I think we had a difficult start with many difficult matches. A lot has happened, not always to our advantage. We are now well behind Liverpool of course, but there are still many games to play in which anything can still happen. I still have a lot of confidence in the team.

“It is all very close together. Sunday we played against Chelsea and they are much better than last year. Other teams are also developing, just like us. We had some moments this season when it was not easy. We have to leave that behind. Now we continue again."

Timber now understands why many players call the Premier League ‘the NBA of football’.

“There are so many difficult matches. There is no easy duel between them. Of course we have had a lot of difficult away games, but the home duels are not easy either. Anything can happen in the Premier League. We just need to focus on ourselves and win our matches.”