Timber says Arsenal "go everywhere for a win" as Man City game edges closer

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is happy after their win at Tottenham and feels they will be ready for this weekend's Manchester City clash.

Arsenal were accused of playing for a draw at the Etihad Stadium last season. But Timber says the Gunners are heading into every game with a winning mentality.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We always go everywhere with the intention of (getting) three points.

“It wasn’t our intention to go for a draw there (last season). I wasn’t there, obviously, but I know how this team thinks - and we go everywhere for a win.

“Obviously during the game, like two weeks ago against Brighton when you receive a red card, sometimes you cannot win. But, everywhere we go, we go to win.”

It is a busy week for both clubs as Arsenal face Italian side Atalanta whilst City face Inter Milan in two huge Champions League clashes.

Timber spoke on how the side will be ready after their European tie.

“It’s going to be a big week. It’s nice to start it like this after the international break, but we have got to take it game by game. On Thursday we have the Champions League and we will be ready in Italy.”

The defender also spoke on the team's unity and how, despite missing so many key players the squad, came together to beat Tottenham on Sunday.

“Not only them (Odegaard and Rice), but we were missing even more players, so we knew it was going to be a tough match anyway,” said Timber.

“With any adversity, it is still a matter of winning these tough away games and we did that. It felt really good. We were really happy in the dressing room because it was a tough match and we got it over the line.

“I think we are working a lot on defending, together with the whole team, and we showed it again today with a clean sheet. If you keep a clean sheet and you create chances, you have a big chance of winning. That’s why we won.”