Timber impressed by new Arsenal teammate Merino

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is thoroughly enjoying his time on the team after coming back from an injury.

The Dutch star has participated in seven games in the 2024/25 season, including six Premier League games and one Champions League match.

Given he was out for all of last season, TImber has been seizing every opportunity to compensate for the time he missed.

“It helped a lot being comfortable with the team, me getting to know them and them getting to know me,” he explained during a press conference.

“I just wanted to stay involved, I was looking at them from a distance, it was amazing to see them and I wanted to be a part of that. Now I’m part of it and I’m really grateful.”

“He’s doing really well,” Timber added on new signing Mikel Merino.

“He’s a great character in the group and, like I was last year, he’s trying to do the same thing, being around the group, so I don’t really need to help him with that because he’s doing it himself in a perfect way.