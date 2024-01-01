Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta eager to hand Merino debut
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to hand Mikel Merino his debut.

The signing from Real Sociedad was injured in his first training session, but is now close to making his debut.

"We are trying to hold him back, because he has been pestering everyone, the physiotherapists, the doctors, everyone," says Arteta.

"He is ready and he really wants to (play). I think we are comfortable to start exposing him to contact now, and he has looked very good in training."

Arteta then spoke about what Merino can contribute to the team.

"First of all, he has an absolutely incredible football brain.

"He is so intelligent, the way he makes decisions, the way he uses surfaces, and it is very rare to see that."

