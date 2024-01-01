Arteta gives injury update on two key Arsenal players ahead of Leicester clash

Arteta gives injury update on two key players ahead of Leicester clash

Arsenal's line-up will be strengthened by the return of two key players for their upcoming match against Leicester City.

The Gunners are set to take on the Foxes in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with Manchester City last time around.

Mikel Merino is nearing his highly-anticipated debut with the team as well.

Manager Mikel Arteta stated there were some doubts about the fitness of their goalkeeper.

Shot stopper David Raya is a doubt for the game and may not be involved.

“We have to wait another 24 hours," he explained.

“We have to wait 24 hours to see if he’s looking good or not that good.”