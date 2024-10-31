Tierney set to return to Arsenal squad giving Arteta another option for Newcastle clash

Arsenal could soon have another option in defence in the form of Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland left-back is one who most fans thought would leave in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, an injury at Euro 2024 curtailed Tierney’s chances of finding a new team in the off-season.

"I think he's quite close," manager Mikel Arteta said this week.

"He's looking really good.

"I think he's over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there.

“He hasn't trained with the team yet but hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two."