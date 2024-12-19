Tierney makes Arsenal exit call

Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney will leave the club in January or as a free agent.

The Scotland international wants to play regular football and will not get that chance with the Gunners.

Tierney is thankful to the club and manager Mikel Arteta, but feels that he needs a new challenge.

Per The Athletic, he can talk to clubs outside England on January 1 about a summer move.

There is even a chance of a cut price sale in January to allow Asrenl to recoup some funds from his sale.

Tierney did start in the Carabao Cup quarter final win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.