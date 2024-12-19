Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Tierney makes Arsenal exit call

Ansser Sadiq
Tierney makes Arsenal exit call
Tierney makes Arsenal exit callAction Plus
Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney will leave the club in January or as a free agent.

The Scotland international wants to play regular football and will not get that chance with the Gunners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tierney is thankful to the club and manager Mikel Arteta, but feels that he needs a new challenge.

Per The Athletic, he can talk to clubs outside England on January 1 about a summer move.

There is even a chance of a cut price sale in January to allow Asrenl to recoup some funds from his sale.

Tierney did start in the Carabao Cup quarter final win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTierney KieranArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal defender attracts attention of Italian clubs with Arteta wanting to sell
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Arteta opens door to Arsenal buying in January