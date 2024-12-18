Arteta opens door to Arsenal buying in January

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has left the door open to buying in January.

Ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup quarterfinal with Crystal Palace, Arteta discussed the prospect of adding to his squad next month.

He initially said at yesterday's media conference: "I fully trust the squad and our players, and the amount of situations and things we generate in the match, how little we concede. I fully trust my players."

However, pushed later, Arteta also said: "It will depend on what player it is, the value of that player, if there is any other movements in the squad or not, so it’s very difficult to answer."

He added, "We have managed the squad in the best possible way to make sure everybody is fit and available, feels part of it and is ready when the team needs them. If we have to make changes, I’m sure that the boys who come in will have that and others will have to play as well because of the numbers."

 

