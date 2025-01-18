Three reasons why Forest should be considered as serious title candidates

Nottingham Forest find themselves at the top of the Premier League just a few points behind leaders Liverpool, here are three reasons why this is not a fluke but a serious challenge for the title.

Advertisement Advertisement

The best defense in the league?

Last year the club survived on the final day with the lowest points total ever from a team to avoid relegation in the Premier League, at 32 after conceding 67 goals throughout the season. This season could not be any different as they have conceded just 20 goals in 21 appearances, joint with Liverpool and only one more than Arsenal.

Their defensive prowess is an aberration to anything that has come from Forest since the late 1970s and 80s when they dominated English football. Manager Nuno Espírito Santo has arguably the strongest, most vivacious backline in the league with the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Ola Aina and Neco Williams locking down each game with ease.

Forest fortified their defense against Liverpool and held off the league leaders for the majority of the game until a quick set piece found the head of Diogo Jota. It is draws such as this against top sides as well as strong defenses which win titles. Forest certainly have the power to hold off any side which will be crucial heading into the second half of the season.

Chris Wood simply cannot stop scoring

Every title chasing side needs a world-class striker and Wood looks to be having the season of his life after bagging 13 goals and 1 assist in just 22 appearances which is on average a goal every 70 minutes. This is close to matching his 15 goals scored last season in 35 games for the club. Wood is the fifth-highest scorer in the league but it is not his goal tally that counts it is the crucial goals he has put in the back of the net.

To highlight some of his key goals Wood scored a towering header in an impressive 3-2 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United. A fantastic brace against Leicester City and a match-winning penalty against Ipswich Town as well as the winner against Liverpool and the opening goal in the reverse fixture. Wood is critical to Forest’s success this season and there is no denying that he is leading the side to glory.

The genius of Nuno Espírito Santo

Forest are major underdogs in the title race this year and while many managers would panic and try to become the perfect side ready for anything to be thrown at them, Nuno plans for the game ahead and keeps it simple. He has been quoted as saying “if you don’t have a plan then it never goes wrong” and that he is “only focused on the next game” rather than planning far into the future.

He believes the job of a coach “is to simplify” the game and focuses on unbalancing a team no matter if its Southampton or Liverpool, he finds a way tactically to win the ball back, get into formation and drive the team forward. Forest are excellent at controlling the narrative of a game and pouncing on the opportunity to steal 3 points away from the opposition and that comes down to Nuno’s effective philosophy he hads embedded in the side this campaign.

Forest’s strong defense, their world-class striker and their head coach who is proving to be genius this season creates a recipe for success. Will that success be a league title? Only time will tell.