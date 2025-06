Thompson signs new deal with Newcastle

Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson has signed a new contract.

ChronicleLive says the 20 year-old has penned a new 12-month deal to 2026.

The decision was made on recommendation of Toon manager Eddie Howe.

Thompson has spent past loans with Northampton Town and Chesterfield and has impressed Howe and his backroom staff.

He has been witn Newcastle since he was 11 years of age and is a former England U18 international.