Newcastle announce Lewis departure as contract talks start with Wilson and Ruddy

Newcastle United has published its retained list ahead of the 2025-26 season, which includes news about Callum Wilson, John Ruddy, Jamal Lewis and Lloyd Kelly.

Lewis, 27, made just 36 appearances for Newcastle over three seasons at the club and was often left out by manager Eddie Howe during his time at the club. He will leave on the expiry of his contract after loan spells at Watford and Sao Paulo in the past few years. The club also announced that Wilson and Ruddy, whose contracts are expiring, will enter contract talks despite Ruddy never making an appearance for the side.

The pair see their deals expire at the end of this month whilst Kelly's loan move to Juventus has been made permanent, with the deal set to be completed for an undisclosed fee on the 30th June. All other first-team players have been retained, with an option to extend Mark Gillespie's contract exercised. The Magpies recently announced new deals for Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn which will be a major boost ahead of the new season.

Jamaal Lascelles, Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff are also tied down for the 2025-26 season following recent extensions as Newcastle prepare for life back in the Champions League next season. Whether next season will include Wilson is uncertain as he appeared to wave goodbye to supporters on the final day of the season, suggesting that he will move elsewhere for a new challenge.