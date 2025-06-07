Newcastle ready to try again for Brighton striker Pedro

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United are ready to try again for Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international is set to leave Brighton this summer after falling out with manager Fabian Hurzeler towards the end of last season.

Newcastle are keen, says the Telegraph, having close to signing Pedro when he was still with Watford.

Brighton rate the young forward at £60m.

In the past, Pedro has said of missing his move to Newcastle: "I had this negotiation with Newcastle, until months ago I was upset about not leaving.

“However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”

