New Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank is ready for the challenge ahead after taking charge at Crystal Palace during the international break.

Pierre Sage was dismissed after winning just two of his first 10 Premier League games since taking charge at Selhurst Park over the summer.

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Frank has been installed with a mission to drag the Eagles off the foot of the table - in his third job in the English top-flight - and the Dane believes he has the ingredients to turn things around in South London.

"We need to bring energy, belief and confidence.

"It's a group that I think need to get those things back. I'll do my very best to bring that back.

"I've looked at the team and done lots of analysis on it. I think there's a lot of positives, definitely.

"We need to stabilise things. That's one thing. We need to work incredibly hard.

"Obviously, we're conceding too many goals... we need to work on the defensive side of things.

"We need to work on set pieces - that's key - in both boxes. We need to work on defensive transitions - we're conceding too much there.

"This is a very, very good team with very good players, but they need to believe in themselves."

Frank begins his Palace assignment away at Coventry City on November 21.