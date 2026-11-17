With Thomas Frank having just been announced as the new Crystal Palace manager, the Dane has to hit the ground running if he wants to be a success in South London.

At the time of writing, the Eagles aren't flying high at all, and are propping up the Premier League on just seven points.

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Palace rock bottom of Premier League

They've conceded 24 goals in their 10 league games already, which is the worst defensive record in the English top flight, and if the tide doesn't turn quickly for the South Londoners, much of the 2026/27 season will be spent in a relegation battle.

Before the opening of the January transfer window, when Frank will get the first opportunity to mould the team into something he likes, Palace play Coventry, Hull, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Sunderland, Arsenal and Bournemouth.

They open the new year against Frank's former employers, Brentford, who are currently sat in a comfortable eighth position.

Before the manager can even contemplate who he's going to bring in on the playing side, he has to have a handle on what he already has available, and one of the most urgent issues to be dealt with involves Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr can't be allowed to leave

Reports indicate that the club were waiting until a decision on the previous manager, Pierre Sage, had been made before reopening contract talks with Sarr, but the delay in sacking Sage has led to the player apparently keeping his options open regarding a new deal or transfer elsewhere.

As one of the most important players in the squad, if Sarr were to make a decision to leave, it would really put the cat amongst the pigeons at Selhurst Park, and send the wrong message to the players that are left behind at the club.

Ismaila Sarr's recent injuries Flashscore

Sarr was linked with moves to both Liverpool and Galatasaray over the summer, but Palace insisted that he stayed with them, and though he was never held to ransom as such, that attitude might rankle with the player and his representatives.

Given that he's played just 15 minutes in the Premier League for the club this season, it could be argued that much of their demise has been down to the fact that Sarr has been sidelined.

Brilliant figures last season

Although sources have been quoted as saying that the player doesn't see his contract talks as a "top priority" any longer, Frank has already made it known that he wants to build his Palace team around Sarr, and it's easy to understand why.

Using his 2025/26 season figures as the sample size, his 21 goals in all competitions were the best return of any player, even brilliant centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Eight fast breaks were also the most in the squad, whilst his 55.7 per cent shooting accuracy was only just shy of Daniel Munoz's output at the top of this metric.

A 21 per cent conversion rate was way out in front of any of his colleagues, and only Mateta's 103 total shots were more than Sarr's 100, with both players having at least 29 more attempts than anyone else in the squad.

Of the six braces that were scored across the season, Sarr had four of them, and though his big chance conversion percentage of 46.34 per cent wasn't statistically the best, he was one of only three players (Mateta and Yeremy Pino being the others) to get into double figures for big chances created.

Pino was the only teammate to attempt and complete more dribbles than Sarr's 76 and 29, respectively, though not even he came close to the former Watford man's 201 touches in the opposition box.

Ismaila Sarr's recent career numbers Flashscore

If there are areas that Frank will need to get Sarr to improve upon, it's his passing range and crossing ability.

Just 791 passes attempted in 25/26 was well down on his teammates, and a 71.81 per cent completion rate was also one of the worst in the squad.

Seeing only five crosses from 45 attempted reach their target (11.11 per cent) is more than enough evidence that this area of his game needs a lot of work, too.

Only seven players contested more duels than Sarr's 388, which at least shows that what the 28-year-old lacks in certain areas, he more than makes up for in others.

Frank can only hope that he's been brought in just in time to convince the player that if he remains at Selhurst Park, he can achieve everything he wants to in the game.