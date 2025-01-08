Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

THEY ALL GO! Man Utd agree to sell ANY and EVERY senior player

Ansser Sadiq
THEY ALL GO! Man Utd agree to sell ANY and EVERY senior player
THEY ALL GO! Man Utd agree to sell ANY and EVERY senior playerAction Plus
Manchester United are ready to take on offers for any of their players this month.

The Red Devils are in the process of revamping their squad for manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic and other sources, nearly every single first team player is on the table.

While United do not want to sell their whole squad, they have PSR issues and want to bring in new faces.

As a result, even Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are up for sale.

They may even accept bids for summer signings Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd prepared to SELL Mainoo AND Garnacho
Man Utd recall goalkeeper trio from loans
Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in Milan