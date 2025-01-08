THEY ALL GO! Man Utd agree to sell ANY and EVERY senior player

Manchester United are ready to take on offers for any of their players this month.

The Red Devils are in the process of revamping their squad for manager Ruben Amorim.

Per The Athletic and other sources, nearly every single first team player is on the table.

While United do not want to sell their whole squad, they have PSR issues and want to bring in new faces.

As a result, even Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are up for sale.

They may even accept bids for summer signings Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.