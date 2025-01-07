Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in Milan

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is in talks with AC Milan.

Milan are keen to setup a loan deal for the United outcast this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, touched down in Italy on Tuesday for meetings with Milan.

More talks are scheduled today as the bulk of Milan's staff return from Riyadh, where they won the Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter Milan.

A loan-to-buy arrangement for Rashford has been mooted, who hasn't played for United since December 12 and the Europa League win against Viktoria Plzen.