Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call

Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in Milan

Paul Vegas
Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in Milan
Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in MilanAction Plus
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is in talks with AC Milan.

Milan are keen to setup a loan deal for the United outcast this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Athletic says Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, touched down in Italy on Tuesday for meetings with Milan.

More talks are scheduled today as the bulk of Milan's staff return from Riyadh, where they won the Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter Milan.

A loan-to-buy arrangement for Rashford has been mooted, who hasn't played for United since December 12 and the Europa League win against Viktoria Plzen.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund move for Man Utd's Rashford on loan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list