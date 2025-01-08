Tribal Football
Man Utd recall goalkeeper trio from loans

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd recall goalkeeper trio from loans
Man Utd recall goalkeeper trio from loans
Manchester United have recalled three goalkeepers from loan spells this month.

The Red Devils are prepared to give them all some level of first team experience.Per The Mail, Elyh Harrison's loan at Chester FC has been cut short and he is back at United.

He will be training with the first team and will play games for the academy until May.

The Red Devils have also brought back Tom Wooster from Farsley Celtic and Tom Myles from Runcorn Linnets.

United have Andre Onana and their second choice Altay Bayindir as keeping options.

