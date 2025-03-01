Thelwell set to leave Everton

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is leaving at the end of the season.

The Times says Thelwell will depart as his contract expires in June.

For now, there is no immediate replacement being lined up for Thelwell. He leaves as part of a management restructure under new owners, the Friedkin Group.

Thelwell took his job at Everton in 2022, having succeeded Marcel Brands.

For the moment, no official word is coming from the club about Thelwell's position.