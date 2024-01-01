The top 5 U21 Leicester players to watch this season

After a tough start to life in the Premier League, Leicester City will be looking to climb the table with the help of these five young stars.

FACUNDO BUONANOTTE

Leicester signed Buonanotte on a season-long loan deal from Brighton this summer after scoring 5 goals in 50 appearances for the Seagulls.

This attacking midfielder is only 19 years old and has kicked off his Leicester career with a bang after setting up Wout Faes’ goal against Fulham in just his second game.

The youngster has been instrumental so far in Leicester’s solid peformances and will be a strong asset for the club this season.

ABDUL FATAWU

Fatawu set up Jamie Vardy’s equaliser against Tottenham to secure a point for Leicester and is regarded as not just one of Leicester’s future stars but also one of Africa’s.

The Ghanaian was a standout performer last season, playing a key role in Leicester’s promotion under then-manager Enzo Maresca.

The 20 year old has blistering pace and technical skill far beyond his age and is a very promising asset for a Leicester side who will need his help this season.

MICHAEL GOLDING

Golding signed for the Foxes this summer from Chelsea as he looks to earn minutes on the pitch.

The highly rated 18-year-old is a midfielder who can play a number of roles and his potential has also been recognised at international level, having been capped by England at a number of age levels.

The teenager has a bright future with the club and is likely to make an impact this season in the middle after the departure of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

WILL ALVES

Alves is an attacking midfielder who’s creative and loves to take risks with passes or shots, which has impressed manager Steve Cooper who handed him a new long-term contract last month.

The youngster has gone from strength to strength with a series of impressive displays since an injury in 2022/23 campaign which slowed his development.

At 19 years old, Alves will be hopeful of breaking into the first team this season as the side look to avoid relegation.

BEN NELSON

Nelson was impressive last season in his nine appearances for the club in their title winning campaign. The defender scored once in those nine games and impressed previous manager Maresca.

The 20-year-old is a modern defender who has the ability to play out from the back under pressure and was used as a replacement for Jannick Vestergaard last season after his injury.

Nelson could make his way into the first team again this season without the need for an injury as he develops into a player of first team quality.