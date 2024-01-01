Leicester attacker Fatawu: Lessons can be taken from Lens defeat

Leicester City attacker Abdul Fatawu insists they'll learn from their preseason defeat to Lens.

Lens won comfortably Saturday's friendly 3-0.

“It’s just all about the team,” Fatawu told the club's website. “As we look forward to the season, it was a good test for us today to keep learning and I think we’ll look into the game and get the right things done.

“We’ll keep on going. As we always keep working and learning how to go into the season, the whole team is ready for the season.”

Of his own form, Fatawu added: “I feel good.

“As with the team, we all feel so good to start the season and we’ll keep on working until the season starts. I’m looking forward to this season and I can’t wait to get it started.”