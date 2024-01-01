The top 5 U21 Bournemouth players to watch this season

Bournemouth have a number of young, talented players to call upon this season but here are five of the best.

ALEX SCOTT

Last month Scott exposed his confidence in an interview expressing how he wants to push for regular first team football.

"I trust in my ability and have the self-belief to think I am one of the best players at the club.

"I just have to keep pushing the midfielders ahead of me, learn from them and get to the levels they were at last season. My aim is to get into the team and not drop out."

The 21-year-old has already amassed over 100 league games and has made a strong start this season in both of Bournemouth’s opening matches against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The defensive midfielder is one of the most talented young assets at the club and this season could be the time for him to fully break into the Bournemouth starting XI.

DEAN HUIJSEN

Huijsen signed a six-year deal with the club after joining from Juventus this summer in a huge move for the Cherries that could rise to around £15.3m.

The 19-year-old made 13 appearances on loan for Roma in the second half of last season and has already made an impact in Bournemouth’s opening game against Nottingham Forest in which he played the entire 90 minutes at centre back.

Standing at around 6.4ft, the Dutch defender will be crucial this year as he provides solid cover at the back and the strength and agiility needed for the Premier League.

ILYA ZABARNYI

The Ukrainian defender has started in both of Bournemouth’s opening games and has impressed fans and pundits alike with his accurate passing, strength and intelligence on the ball.

At 21 years old he snubbed Arsenal for a move to the Cherries after what was a fantastic season last year which saw him cement himself as a first team player.

Zabarnyi is well-built and broad despite being a slightly lanky defender who stands at 6ft 2in tall.

He has proven to many that he is Premier League quality and despite being so young he's shown he can lead the Cherries backline with authority which will be imperative this year.

OWEN BEVAN

Bevan is a highly rated defender who has just penned a deal until the summer of 2028 after impressing on loan at Cheltenham Town last season.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury he picked up during a 1-1 friendly draw with Wrexham in Santa Barbara whilst in preseason but is set to join the first team when he returns.

The Welsh starlet is yet another bold defender on the list of young talents who could make the difference for Bournemouth this season.

MILOS KERKEZ

Kerkez may be 20 years old but he has established himself as a key player for the Cherries at left-back.

The Hungarian has already earned 15 caps for his country after he progressed through the youth ranks at several clubs across Europe, including Rapid Vienna and AC Milan, among other top sides before eventually making it to Bournemouth.

He has become a target for Manchester United in recent months due to his consistent form and talent which has led him to become a fan favourite after just under two years with the club.

The 20 year old has proven to be an important asset for the Cherries and will continue performing for the first team if another top European side doesn’t come knocking.