The top 5 U20 Newcastle players to watch this season

Newcastle United have one of the best academies in the Premier League and these five young players could make the difference next season.

LEWIS MILEY

The emergence of Miley in recent years has been a revelation for the Newcastle academy. At just 18 years old the midfielder proved that he can hold his own against the likes of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez on the club's USA tour.

Miley already has immense confidence and has played above his age group for many years now which shows his maturity and ability. The playmaker has already made his Champions League debut and can make an impact this season in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, he has suffered a back injury so will miss the start of the season but manager Eddie Howe has stated that: “He will stay with us this season. There’s no thought of sending him on loan”

Which shows his faith in the midfielder who can play a pivotal role in the coming months.

BEN PARKINSON

After bagging 6 goals and 1 assist for the Newcastle United Academy side, Parkinson is looking to push into the first team this season at just 19 years old.

The teenager has spent his entire career so far at Newcastle and featured in the club's preseason friendly against Tottenham in which they drew 1-1.

He made his Premier League debut last season against Bournemouth in the final 20 minutes, something he hopes to copy this season as he tries to break into the starting XI.

LEWIS HALL

After an impressive loan move last season, Newcastle decided to make Hall a permanent member of the squad as Chelsea accepted a £28m plus £7m in possible add-ons offer.

The midfielder operated in the middle as well as defence in 22 appearances, scoring 2 goals which convinced the Magpies to chase his signature.

At just 19 years old he is similar to Miley in maturity and ability beyond his age - and could prove to be a real asset next season as Newcastle chase European football once more.

ALEX MURPHY

At 20 years old Murphy recently signed a long-term contract with the club after making a number of appearances for the first team last season.

The defender made his debut in November’s 4-1 victory at home to Chelsea and has since been hovering around the starting XI waiting for his chance to make a name for himself.

Newcastle’s current defenders have a major age difference to Murphy with Fabian Schar and Daniel Burn both being 32, Kieran Trippier who is 33 plus Emil Krath and Jamal Lascelles who are 30. Murphy could bring youth to a defence which desperately needs it this season.

JAMES HUNTLEY

At 20 years old Huntley is rumoured to be the perfect replacement for Sean Longstaff who has been reported to be potentially leaving this summer.

The midfielder could follow in the footsteps of Lewis Miley who Howe has shown faith in over previous seasons and after 21 solid performances for the academy last year it would not surprise anyone if he makes his Premier League debut this term.