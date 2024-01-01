Murphy hoping to follow Miley into Newcastle first team

Newcastle United starlet Alex Murphy admits he has no problem using Lewis Miley as a role model for his future.

The left-back got a new contract from the Magpies in the off-season after being in the senior squad 21 times.

While he did not get as many minutes as he wanted, the 19-year-old hopes that he can take a step forward this coming season.

Murphy told Chronicle Live: "Lewis obviously did unbelievable last season. He's so young but it shows what can be done by somebody at the Academy.

"He may be younger than me but he's still somebody to look up to in that regard. You can see that there is a pathway there. So if you perform well and train well the gaffer gives lads a chance. You will get your reward."

Per Chronicle Live, there is a chance that Murphy will be sent out on loan to a team in the English Championship or even the Scottish Premiership.