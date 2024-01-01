The top 5 U20 Man City players to watch this season

The Manchester City academy is packed full of talent and these five players could have an impact on the club's title defending campaign.

RICO LEWIS

Lewis has established himself under Pep Guardiola as a top-class full back who can rival the likes of Kyle Walker despite being just 19 years old.

The teenager already has over 50 appearances for City including 9 Champions League matches which shows the faith the club have in him despite his age.

With exciting potential and a high level of maturity the defender could easily become unplayable this season if he continues his form and progress.

SAVINHO

Savinho has been an impressive winger for a number of clubs including Girona last season where he bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances which led Man City to snap him up for £30.8m.

The forward is 20 years old and earned a first senior call-up for Brazil in March, scoring his first international goal against Paraguay in the group stage of the Copa America this summer.

The youngster is a hot talent and could become integral to Guardiola’s side this season as assets like Jack Grealish struggle for form.

JAHMAI SIMPSON-PUSEY

Centre-half Simpson-Pusey has become an important figure in City's Elite Development Squad after winning the Under-18 Premier League the previous season.

The defender has captained the side on multiple occasions including in the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup where he led City to trophy success. The youngster is a commanding presence at the back and could find himself with a few senior minutes to his name this season.

JADEN HESKEY

The son of Premier League legend Emile Heskey, this youngster has made a name for himself at youth level for his goal scoring ability much like his Dad.

Last season he played only 9 games for the academy but scored 3 and earned 1 assist due to his versatility and clinical eye for goal.

Heskey can play in any midfield position, out on the wing and as a forward which could prove useful for Guardiola as he likes to have players who are not limited to one position.

NICO O'REILLY

O’Reilly was utilised to best effect in a deep-lying midfield position alongside Mateo Kovacic this preseason and Guardiola has been very impressed by his ability.

The 19-year-old’s exciting rise through the ranks has been rewarded with a chance to shine this preseason after being a key performer for both City’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad in recent years.

The midfielder is yet another talent looking to make his mark at the club and Guardiola clearly has a lot of time for the youngster who could see some minutes come his way this season.