Pellegrini speaks on how he set-up Guardiola for success in honest interview

Pellegrini speaks on how he setup Guardiola for success in honest interview

Manuel Pellegrini is about to begin his 37th season as a coach and after such a long, successful career the Chilean has had a lot to say about various topics including Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

The 70-year-old Chilean estimates he has managed around 1500 games in six different countries, winning trophies in five of them.

Pellegrini is currently coach at Real Betis but has had stints at Real Madrid, Man City, River Plate, Villarreal, West Ham and San Lorenzo.

Speaking on his time at Man City, he mentioned how different it was back then, how the club has grown and the introduction of Guardiola.

“They talked with me three or four months before and said they were going for Pep, but if Pep wasn’t going to be their coach, I was.

Pep then went to Bayern Munich. I worked there for three years and changed the style of (Roberto) Mancini, which is what they wanted, and they were successful.

It is not the same Manchester City as it is today. In the first year we bought players, but in the second we couldn’t improve the team because we had a Uefa punishment. The third year we improved with Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne.

After that, Manchester City continued investing a lot of money in good players to get a better team. Maybe today, with Real Madrid, they are one of the two best teams in the world.

I didn't have a problem to leave. I knew they would continue growing because they are very ambitious and know how to develop football.”

He was also asked about the clubs current charges:

“Always you have criticism about a lot of things.”

“I am sure the fans of Manchester City are really happy with the way the club works and the way they play and the trophies they have won during all these years.”

When asked about if he is upset that other managers such as Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are spoken of in a higher regard Pellegrini was not fussed.

“Of course not. They have worked for a lot of years in big teams and have won a lot of titles.

But I don’t compare myself to other managers. I compare myself with me. I have won what I have done, I have worked 24 years in a row out of my own country and have had the best season at three or four clubs in my career.

That gives me the same satisfaction as winning four or five titles with a big team. I am proud of my career.”