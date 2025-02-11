The FA reveal details of the clash between Emery and Newcastle's Tindall on Boxing Day

The FA reveal details of clash between Emery and Newcastle's Tindall on Boxing Day

The Football Association and the match referee have revealed details of the tunnel altercation between Newcastle and Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Following Newcastle's 3-0 victory, tensions flared post-match with Unai Emery and Jason Tindall at the center of the confrontation.

An independent Regulatory Commission has since reviewed the incidents involving Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Victor Manas, and Jason Tindall.

An FA statement read: "It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area at half time.

“It was also alleged that the Aston Villa analyst and Newcastle United assistant manager acted in an improper manner during the same incident.

"Both clubs and Victor Manas admitted to their respective charges, and Jason Tindall denied the allegation against him.

“The Regulatory Commission imposed a £30,000 fine and warning upon Aston Villa, a £20,000 fine and warning upon Newcastle United, and a two-match ground ban and £4,000 fine on Victor Manas. The Regulatory Commission found the charge against Jason Tindall to be not proven, and he will face no further action."