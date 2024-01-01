The 5 players key to Southampton staying up this season

Southampton won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship playoff final and now have a tough season ahead as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Southampton join Championship winners Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town in the Premier League next season and all three sides have a huge task on their hands as they attempt to construct a side that can stay in the top flight.

The Saints already have an experienced side but will rely on 5 key players who can make a major impact in the upcoming season and potentially keep the club safe for years to come.

ADAM ARMSTRONG

Armstrong scored 21 crucial goals and bagged 13 assists in the Championship alone last season and is by far the most important attacking threat the Saints have going into the Premier League.

The striker scored 3 goals in the 3 games in the play offs including the only goal in the playoff final at Wembley and has shown he has added a different dimension to his game.

This includes tracking back as well as going forward, he made some vital interceptions and tackles in his own penalty area last season and after signing a new deal in the last few days the best is yet to come.

TAYLOR HARWOOD-BELLIS

Taylor Harwood-Bellis made 46 appearances on loan at Southampton this season, scoring twice in what was a breakout season for the defender.

The 22-year-old proved to be a rock at the back for the Saints last year with manager Russell Martin joking that “I said one of the biggest motivations today is we win and you will be stuck with me. I believe he will play for England many many times.”

The centre back signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £20m which is a huge amount for a newly promoted side, however Harwood-Bellis is proven to be a fantastic talent and will likely help the club in their fight for survival.

ADAM LALLANA

Lallana, who’s now 36, made the move to St Mary's when his Brighton & Hove Albion contract expired and was welcomed back by fans who have surely missed his presence in recent years.

The midfielder, who has 34 England caps, moved from Southampton to Liverpool in 2014, where he won the Champions League and a Premier League title, before returning to the south coast with a move to Brighton and has made it full circle back to the Saints.

The midfielder likely won’t play a pivotal role in midfield but will provide the experience, maturity and sense needed to a young side who have not experienced a Premier League fight that next season will bring.

Lallana was brought in not just to play a role in the middle but also to develop his coaching skills which could make a huge impact on the club.

WILL SMALLBONE

Smallbone had the best goal-scoring return of his career last season after collecting 7 goals and 4 assists in what was a fantastic season for the midfielder.

The maestro in midfield has more than earned his place in the starting lineup and has had some very influential performances which pushed the club up from the Championship including his stunner in the play-off semi-final second leg against West Brom.

The midfielder has been with Saints since the age of eight, a 16-year association with the club that hit a new high last season and will continue on next term.

FLYNN DOWNES

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Mary's, has returned to the club after signing a four-year contract meaning we are likely to see a midfield trio consisting of Downes, Joe Aribo and Will Smallbone that could be an excellent combination for next season.

Downes made 37 appearances for Southampton in 2023-24, scoring twice, and was crucial in helping them earn promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Downes, who joined West Ham from Swansea in the summer of 2022, played 35 times for the Hammers prior to joining Southampton and will be a special asset for the club in the coming years.