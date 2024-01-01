Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid

Armstrong delighted with new Southampton contract

Armstrong delighted with new Southampton contract
Armstrong delighted with new Southampton contract
Armstrong delighted with new Southampton contractAction Plus
Southampton striker Adam Armstrong is delighted signing a new deal.

Armstrong has penned a new contract to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: “It’s amazing. Coming off last season, having that buzz, coming back into pre-season and getting started again brings back memories, so I’m delighted.

“I’m looking forward to it – back in the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. It’s just about enjoying it and hopefully pushing on.”

Saints manager Russell Martin also told the club's website: “Arma has been such a huge player for us since we came to the club last summer. As someone who had lived through the pain of the previous season, it was clear he had a fire in his eyes and a determination to put that right.

“Even looking beyond his amazing numbers in terms of goals and assists, his relentless desire to press the opposition and willingness to play in different positions, sacrificing himself for his teammates, are outstanding attributes that speak volumes for his character.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure his future with us, and I have no doubts he will be just as important to us in the Premier League as he was in the Championship.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArmstrong AdamSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Southampton make offer for Palace winger Rak-Sakyi
Southampton manager Martin admits that Downes transfer "went dark for a few hours"
DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West Ham