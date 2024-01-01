Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Lallana 'extremely happy' returning to Southampton

Southampton have snapped up free agent Adam Lallana.

The veteran was allowed to come off contract at Brighton and has signed a 12 month deal with Saints.

It marks a return to St Mary's for Lallana, where he began his first team career.

"I'm extremely happy to come back to where it all started," the 36-year-old said.

"I'm really confident I've still got a lot to give to this football club."

Saints boss Russell Martin added: "I'm delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him.

"Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League."

