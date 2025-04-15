Bellingham on making a comeback against Arsenal: It's a night that's made for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has spoken to the press ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Madrid must pull off the most sensational comeback against Arsenal in the second leg of their quarter-final to keep their European dreams alive. A 3-0 loss in the first leg is a nervy scoreline for Arsenal who travel to the Santiago Bernabéu which will have a closed roof and a perfect environment for a comeback. Bellingham spoke on Madrid’s poor form and how each game is different.

"It's a different night. We've been underwhelming in some games but found a way to win. We're required to score goals tomorrow and we've got to live up to that. Worrying about if we've scored more than one goal in recent games, that's not a concern of ours."

Bellingham wants to make history

He then opened up on how he wants to be a part of another iconic night for the club and make history against the Gunners.

"I've heard it a million times since last week, I've seen a million videos - it's really motivating stuff. It's a night that's made for Real Madrid.

"A night that would go down in history but also something that people are familiar with around this part of this world. Hopefully, we can add another special night."

"There's not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn't already been done, tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time so that's really important to us."

Tension led to training ground bust-up

Reports spread that there was a training ground bust-up between himself and defender Antonio Rudiger and Bellingham said it is only natural when tensions are high.

"It's football, it's normal on the pitch that emotions get high. You communicate with teammates louder than you'd communicate with your mum and dad.

"For every negative interaction you see, there's 20 positive interactions. That will get lost in the media which is fine, as long as the team respects each other to have those honest conversations."

Fans expect Madrid to make a comeback

The 21-year-old was next asked whether Arsenal shocked Madrid in the first leg and if people expect Real Madrid to come back and get a result.

"Not really, we know the quality they have. The free kicks were surprising. I knew Declan (Rice) could take set pieces well, corners and stuff but I'd never seen him do that. Fair play to him! They're a top level team.

"I think there's an expectation of Real Madrid that when we get in these holes we can come back. In England it's not as common but it does happen. The club have done it so many times, so the expectations are huge."