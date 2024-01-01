Textor steps up Everton takeover plans

US businessman John Textor’s swoop to buy Everton is entering a vital stage this week.

The current part-owner of Crystal Palace is hoping to sell his shares in the London club.

Textor, who has 45 percent of Palace shares, needs to divest entirely before he can buy Everton.

Per The Mail, Textor has informed all parties of his wish to accelerate the process.

He wants to buy Everton as soon as possible and assume control of club operations.

Textor had in mind a soft deadline of late September to get a deal done and is sticking to that timeline.