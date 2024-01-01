Textor: Buy Everton? Of course!

American businessman John Textor was asked about whether he would want to own Everton.

The billionaire joked that it was similar to being asked if he wanted to be President of the United States.

Crystal Palace director Textor, who is 58, has entered exclusivity with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to buy the Toffees.

"Nobody wakes up and thinks, 'I get to buy Everton'," Textor said, per talkSPORT.

"But if you decide football is what you want in your life and then somebody comes along and asks you if you want to become the owner of Everton, it's like someone asking you if you want to be President of the United States.

“Of course you do."