Textor said he tried "everything possible" to buy the remaining shares in Palace

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor says he did not receive a response in his bid to buy the remaining shares in the club.

Textor believes he has failed in an attempt to buy the remaining shares in Palace as the American businessman confirmed that chairman Steve Parish and fellow investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer did not respond to his offer.

The investor will now turn his efforts to selling his 45% stake in Crystal Palace after he invested £87.5m in 2021 to take control of 40 per cent of the club. Later he increased his shareholding by five per cent after investing a further £30m into the Eagles.

"It is true that we made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Crystal Palace, at a valuation that far exceeds levels of prior investment.

"It is also true that our offer did not induce a response, and we believe that our Palace partners have the same desire to remain in ownership as we once did."

Textor now has an interest in buying Premier League rivals Everton, where owner Farhad Moshiri granted a period of exclusivity to him.

In a revealing BBC Sport interview back in February, Textor called protests against his ownership by some Palace fans "nonsense" and "misguided", as he said he was "in it for the long game".

If the investor wants to purchase shares in Everton he will have to sell his Palace stake first which could take some time.