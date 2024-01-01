Textor rubbishes Ferreira for Everton claims

Everton’s prospective next owner John Textor has denied suggestions he would let go of manager Sean Dyche.

The billionaire is among those who are interested in acquiring the financially struggling Premier League club.

Farhad Moshiri, the Blues’ majority shareholder, wants to sell the club to Crystal Palace co-owner Textor.

Textor told Brazilian outlet Fogao Net: “This story about wanting to hire the Palmeiras coach is crazy. I haven’t thought about hiring him in the last two years.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I have nothing against Abel, but he is not a candidate for any offer from Eagle (Eagle Football Holdings, his multi-club ownership group) and I don’t believe he is looking for any offer.”