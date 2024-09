Textor identifies Dyche replacement at Everton

John Textor has Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira lined up for Everton.

The Crystal Palace co-owner is in talks with Farhad Moshiri to buy Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says American Textor intends to bring Ferreira to England to replace Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Textor owns Botafogo in Brazil and been impressed by Ferreira's work with Palmeiras.

Ferreira has a year to run on his contract with the Brasileiro champions.