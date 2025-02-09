Tribal Football
Textor eager for Palace striker Mateta to make network move

Crystal Palace director John Textor wants to sign striker Jean-Philippe Mateta for Lyon.

While a minority shareholder in Palace, Textor owns Lyon.

The Sun says Textor wants to ferry Mateta to OL at the end of the season.

The 27 year-old has been in superb form for Palace this season and is expected to leave for a bigger club over the summer.

A move within Textor's network cannot be ruled out, though any such deal will not go down well with the Palace support.

