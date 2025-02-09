Textor eager for Palace striker Mateta to make network move
Crystal Palace director John Textor wants to sign striker Jean-Philippe Mateta for Lyon.
While a minority shareholder in Palace, Textor owns Lyon.
The Sun says Textor wants to ferry Mateta to OL at the end of the season.
The 27 year-old has been in superb form for Palace this season and is expected to leave for a bigger club over the summer.
A move within Textor's network cannot be ruled out, though any such deal will not go down well with the Palace support.