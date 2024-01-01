Tete set to welcome new signings Andersen and Nelson

The veteran has now played 102 times for the club, seeing relegation, promotion and Premier League stability in that time.
The right-back knows that standards are being set even higher with arrivals such as Joachim Andersen and Reiss Nelson.
On Andersen, he stated: “Of course, he knows the club already. I know him really well also from my Lyon days, so it’s really nice to have a good friend and I can play really well with him.
On new arrival Nelson, he added: “Reiss Nelson is a really nice guy as well. I know for sure he will help us because he’s a really good player. Everyone can see what he’s done at Arsenal with his last-minute goals, so we can’t wait to see him score goals for Fulham.
“I think we have a really good group of lads, all roughly the same age and everyone has the same idea, so I think it will fit together really well.”