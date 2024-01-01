Ten Hag welcomes triple Man Utd fitness boost

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has received a major fitness boost this week.

While the club do have several absentees, such as Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo, other injured stars are fit.

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Alejandro Garnacho all took part in training this week.

While not all three are going to start against Brentford on Saturday, they are now in contention to do so.

Manuel Ugarte was another injury doubt after an issue in his last game for Uruguay, but he completed a recovery session with no problems.

Now he will have to try and return to team training on Friday, if he is to play on Saturday.