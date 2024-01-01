Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

Ten Hag welcomes triple Man Utd fitness boost

Ten Hag welcomes triple Man Utd fitness boost
Ten Hag welcomes triple Man Utd fitness boostAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has received a major fitness boost this week.

While the club do have several absentees, such as Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo, other injured stars are fit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Alejandro Garnacho all took part in training this week.

While not all three are going to start against Brentford on Saturday, they are now in contention to do so.

Manuel Ugarte was another injury doubt after an issue in his last game for Uruguay, but he completed a recovery session with no problems.

Now he will have to try and return to team training on Friday, if he is to play on Saturday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Time for Rashford to look in mirror
Denmark caretaker boss Knudsen offers Man Utd Hojlund advice
Ex-Juventus director general Moggi backing move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee