Ten Hag upsets Man Utd directors with revelations about Ibiza summit

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has upset directors.

Ten Hag has left United chiefs unhappy after he discussed their meeting in Ibiza earlier this month to confirm he would be in charge next season.

The Dutchman discussed the summit and also revealed United had spoken with Thomas Tuchel about replacing him while appearing on NOS in his role as a Euros pundit last week.

The Sun says Ten Hag's revelations have upset those involved, despite the club leaking like a sieve about the talks held with potential replacements since the end of last season.

