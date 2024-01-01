Ten Hag upbeat on Man Utd coaching shake-up

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is happy with the new-look coaching staff now assembled.

Rene Hake, Andreas Georgson, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Ruud van Nistelrooy have all arrived as Martin van der Gaag, Steve McClaren and Benni McCarthy departed this summer.

Ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "I'm very, very grateful for what he did for us. But he wants to go another way, he wants to be a head coach.

"Similar with Steve McClaren, which is good for them, but also I think for our process is good to go into the next level.

"We need new ideas, new energy, new dynamics, and it will help us to energise the team and to bring it to the next level."