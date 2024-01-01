Pereira says leaving Man Utd was "best decision I made in my life"

Fulham star Andreas Pereira admits that leaving Manchester United was a great move for his career.

The Brazilian failed to impress at Old Trafford, despite getting ample chances as a starter.

He has reinvented himself as a Cottager, shining under boss Marco Silva’s guidance.

“I think it was the best decision I made in my life,” he stated about leaving United to Evening Standard.

“To come to live and play here, to enjoy my football, to get back into the national team with great players, to enjoy my football in the Premier League, leaving is the best decision I made.

“The time I was there, I really enjoyed being at a fantastic club. But I don’t regret leaving. We (the players in my situation) have this desire to show it was wrong that we didn’t play.

“With everyone’s help around me (at Fulham), I achieved a great season. We started the season by losing a very important player, (Aleksandar) Mitrovic. We had to search for the way we have to play without him. In January, Rodrigo (Muniz) came in, scored all the goals and made my life easier!”