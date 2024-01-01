Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has praised a young fullback in his squad.

Ten Hag was asked about teenager Harry Amass, who has been on the club’s preseason tour of America.

Whether Amass is ready for Premier League game time is not yet clear, but Ten Hag does rate him highly.

He stated: “We have to make progress, but we all see here a potential where we have seen in previous years, for instance two years ago, Garnacho last season.

“We had it during last season with Kobbie, but he is not that far now at this moment. But if we train him well, if we coach him well, then in three months it's possible that he can be on that point.

“But in this moment he needs to catch up and he has to develop some skills already to play for Manchester United, competing for the highest positions in the league. But with big talent it can go up very quickly and that is very interesting to see if he is capable of doing this.”